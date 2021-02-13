Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $190.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

