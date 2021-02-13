Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $217,000 in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBWM opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $471.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

