Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $208,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

