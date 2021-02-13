Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $201,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $18.32 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

