Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,124 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

