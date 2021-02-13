Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.78. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 90,528 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $106.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

