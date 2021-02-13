DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) were up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 6,631,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 2,424,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get DURECT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $528.27 million, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.