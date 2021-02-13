DubaiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $3,184.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00023069 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001751 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

