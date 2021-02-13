DREP 24 Hour Volume Hits $108,478.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. DREP has a market cap of $30.57 million and $108,478.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.01069647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055387 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.06 or 0.05616923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034597 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

