Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €52.70 ($62.00) and last traded at €52.80 ($62.12). 1,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.80 ($63.29).

Several research analysts have weighed in on HNL shares. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.50 ($80.59) target price on shares of Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.52 million and a P/E ratio of 52.70.

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

