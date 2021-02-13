DPRating (RATING) Market Cap Tops $665,688.60

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $665,688.60 and $50,251.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.90 or 0.05622326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

