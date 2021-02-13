Doyle Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

