Doyle Wealth Management Makes New $207,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 89.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

