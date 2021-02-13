Doyle Wealth Management Has $646,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.64. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

