Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.