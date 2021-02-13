Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Dover has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $122.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

