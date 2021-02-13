Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $385.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

