Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 425.4% in January

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 425.4% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Dogness (International) stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Dogness has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.42.
About Dogness (International)
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.