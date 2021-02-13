Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 425.4% in January

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 425.4% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dogness (International) stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Dogness has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

