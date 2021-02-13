Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DSCSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

