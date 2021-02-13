Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 351 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 335.60 ($4.38).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 306.30 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.73. The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350.05 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

