digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Update

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the January 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

digitiliti stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 329,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,050. digitiliti has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

