digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Update

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the January 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
digitiliti stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 329,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,050. digitiliti has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
digitiliti Company Profile
