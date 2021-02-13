Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.40-6.50 EPS.

NYSE:DLR opened at $140.06 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

