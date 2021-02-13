Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $32,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 309,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR opened at $140.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average is $145.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

