Digital Insurance Token Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $659,539.31 and approximately $115.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00425616 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.