Diana Shipping Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.

Shares of DSX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

