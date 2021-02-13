Diana Shipping Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 266 call options.
Shares of DSX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
