Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.98.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 27,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 88,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

