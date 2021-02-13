Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $168.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

