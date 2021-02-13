dForce USDx (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,372.00

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. dForce USDx has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $3,372.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,975.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.09 or 0.01190159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.00485740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00037997 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008867 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

