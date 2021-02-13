DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $485.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $412.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $5,760,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

