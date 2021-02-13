DeVault (DVT) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, DeVault has traded up 21% against the dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $847,983.86 and approximately $539.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 392,896,056 coins and its circulating supply is 376,595,930 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

