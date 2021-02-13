Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.03 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

