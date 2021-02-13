Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

