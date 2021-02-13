Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.60 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.78 ($7.97).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.67 ($12.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.03. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

