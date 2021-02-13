Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates CHF 380 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 406.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

