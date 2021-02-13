Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $54.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.57.

ENR stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19,758.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

