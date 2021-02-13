Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

