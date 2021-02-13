Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million.

FSZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,217.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.64.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

