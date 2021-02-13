Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was down 5.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.78 and last traded at $69.55. Approximately 618,743 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 614,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.46.

Specifically, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $3,572,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $727,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,790 shares of company stock worth $25,509,166 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,460,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290,761 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

