Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) (LON:DEMG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) (LON:DEMG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.33. Deltex Medical Group plc (DEMG.L) shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 979,455 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.99 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.48.

Deltex Medical Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells oesophageal doppler haemodynamic monitoring systems under the TrueVue name in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It offers Doppler Probes that is used to measure a patient's blood flow and fluid status directly from the descending aorta during surgery and critical care; Loops plots aortic blood flow velocity and aortic blood pressure monitoring throughout every heartbeat; High Definition Impedance Cardiography, a non-invasive cardiac function and fluid status monitoring system for awake patients; and PressureWave, a pulse pressure wave algorithm for deriving haemodynamic parameters.

