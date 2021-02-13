Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($4.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.12). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06.

DCPH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,758,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

