DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Trading Down 7.4% Following Weak Earnings

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $104.78 and last traded at $104.99. 1,573,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 779,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

