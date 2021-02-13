DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.16.

DaVita stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. 1,573,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.33.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

