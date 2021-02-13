DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 706,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,151,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.35.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

