Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 169.6% in January

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, an increase of 169.6% from the January 14th total of 77,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTSS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Datasea has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.