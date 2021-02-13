Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.
DDOG opened at $112.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
Read More: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.