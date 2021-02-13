Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $755,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $785,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $2,594,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $2,181,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.