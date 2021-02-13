Darryl Auguste Sells 6,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12.

Shares of EVER opened at $50.94 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.