Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 76.0% in January

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 14th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:SBMSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,003. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

