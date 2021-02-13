Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,913 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Illumina by 155.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $55,907,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $104,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,212,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $504.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

