Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 17,160 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $18,352,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $18,278,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $315.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $315.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.